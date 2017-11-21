Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue dismissed the hand-wringing over LeBron James‘ heavy workload this season.

Lue says he’s not worrried about the 32-year-old superstar leading the NBA with 37.9 minutes per game.

Tyronn Lue is tired of suggestions that LeBron James plays too much @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/lVN93qdPJq — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 21, 2017

LeBron played a season-low 27 minutes Monday night in Cleveland’s 116-88 road win against the Detroit Pistons.

Per the Cleveland.com:

“Yeah, I hear about that all the time,” Lue said. “I played with Michael Jordan when he was 39 he played 37 minutes a night. Karl Malone was 37, played 38 minutes a night, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Kobe. Everybody’s built different. If you’re one of the greats, sometimes you’ve got to play, sometimes you get rest like tonight.” James said after Monday’s win: “You make so much a big thing about my minutes. It’s not a huge issue. But at the end of the day, when we can get a win like this, everybody benefits from it. Not just me. Everybody.”

