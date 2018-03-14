Tyronn Lue Moves JR Smith to the Bench Again

by March 14, 2018
609

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue shifted veteran guard JR Smith to a bench role for the second time this season, starting Kyle Korver in his stead Tuesday night in Phoenix.

Smith told reporters that he wasn’t upset with the change, but admitted that he wished Lue had been more communicative.

JR scored 14 points in 22 minutes off the pine in Cleveland’s 129-107 road win against Phoenix.

Per ESPN:

“I just felt like it,” Lue said when asked about the timing of his decision to bench Smith.

Smith said that there was no conversation with his coach about the move.

“We didn’t talk,” Smith told ESPN. “He sent me a text [Monday], and I told him, ‘No problem.’ I didn’t know that it was a ‘talk.'”

Smith acknowledged he was surprised by the change.

“That’s all right, though,” Smith said. “I’m not upset about it. I just wish there would have been more dialogue, I guess.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron Gives Arm Sleeve To Fan Holding ‘You Are More Than An Athlete’ Sign

11 mins ago
34
NBA

LeBron James Sets Career-High With 14th Triple-Double This Season

5 hours ago
239
isaiah thomas kuzma cavaliers
NBA

Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was ‘Trying To Kill’ The Cavaliers

2 days ago
11,493
NBA

Report: LeBron Was Less Than Impressed By How Cavs Reworked Kyrie Trade

2 days ago
2,803
NBA

LeBron James Hopes to Play Against His Son in the NBA

2 days ago
2,323
NBA

Isaiah Thomas Leads Lakers in Blowout of Cavs

2 days ago
2,925

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron Gives Arm Sleeve To Fan Holding ‘You Are More Than An Athlete’ Sign

11 mins ago
34
lebron james fine wine

LeBron James: ‘I’m Like Fine Wine, I Get Better With Age’

40 mins ago
39
julius randle nikola jokic dislocate shoulder

Julius Randle Says Nikola Jokic Tried To Dislocate His Shoulder

1 hour ago
907

Rudy Gobert: Gordon Hayward ‘Kind Of Ignored Me’ During Free Agency

2 hours ago
444
Tobias Harris

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 hours ago
192