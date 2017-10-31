Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue says it is “intimidating” for Cleveland’s newest players to hoop alongside LeBron James.

(It’s probably not due to LBJ’s Halloween costume.)

Lue also thinks his squad is out of shape.

The Cavs are riding a three-game losing streak, and have dropped four of their last five games.

Per Cleveland.com:

Following the Cavs’ 114-95 loss to the New York Knicks, their third straight and fourth in five games, coach Tyronn Lue said ” teams just look faster than we do, at every position.

“They’re running fast, they’re spreading, they’re pushing the ball up the floor,” Lue said. “It’s like we can’t keep up.”

The other interesting theory Lue introduced tonight: some of the Cavs’ new players are struggling because playing alongside James is “intimidating.”

“Guys have got to understand that LeBron, he’s a giving person, he’s a giving player,” Lue said. “You’ve got to come in and play your game and we’ll adjust. I think a lot of times we defer to LeBron or guys are scared to be aggressive because of that. He’s not that type of player at all, so we’ve got to talk about that on Tuesday, guys being who you are, being aggressive and playing your game.”