Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue: ‘Practices Have A Training Camp Vibe To Them’

The Cavaliers overhauled their roster at the 2018 trade deadline, adding Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr., Rodney Hood, and George Hill.

As the team tries to quickly mesh before the playoffs, practices have run longer than usual and have had a “training camp vibe to them”, head coach Tyronn Lue told Bleacher Report‘s Scott Sargent:

“Practices have a training camp vibe to them. They’re longer than they’ve been in the past. Some of the guys who have been here, they get bored with the process, but we have to do it. In a way I think it’s good for them too, but we just have to do it. [The down side is] we’re playing every other day, so we can’t really practice hard or drill, but we just have to come in, get our walkthroughs in, go through our offensive plays every day, and see if we can continue to pick it up.”

The process has been tough for Cleveland’s four new pieces, but forward Larry Nance Jr. is apparently enjoying it:

“It’s like training camp, but for four of us. We’re trying to catch up and everyone else is waiting for us to catch up. I think we’re doing a pretty good job of it, but we’re learning on the fly. To be honest with you, I’m enjoying the heck out of it.”

RELATED

LeBron James: First to Reach 30K Points, 8K Rebounds and 8K Assists