Report: Tyronn Lue To Rejoin Cavaliers As Observer vs Pelicans

After taking an 11-day leave of absence, Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue will reportedly rejoin the team as an observer in New Orleans on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Lue will attempt to “ease his way back” into a full time coaching role.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is planning to rejoin the team as an observer against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night, league sources told ESPN. Lue will not coach the game, and the plan is for him to hopefully ease his way back into a full-time coaching role over the Cavs’ four-game homestand that extends until Thursday, sources said.

