Tyronn Lue Says Steve Kerr Offered “The Best Advice” During His Recovery

by April 05, 2018
1,177

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue will return to the sidelines on Thursday night after missing nine games due to health concerns.

Lue was experiencing “piercing” chest pains and other serious symptoms.

During his time away from the Cavs, he apparently got a lot of support from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, via ESPN‘s Dave McMenamin:

“All the love and support was very humbling because a lot of coaches from around the league called and [texted],” Lue said. “… And Steve Kerr, who I have talked to a lot during the process, was very good to me. … He’s been great. I really appreciate that.”

What was Kerr’s message?

“Just to take my time and it’s about your health first,” Lue said. “We get so wrapped up in the game of basketball, I think we kind of forget about everything else. This was the first time in 20 years where I really just had a chance to focus on me and get myself right and he reminded of that. We get so wrapped up in the game that we forget about real life and it was the best advice I got, so thank Steve for that.”

