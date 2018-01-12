Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue says that if his players “have agendas,” that needs to come to an end quickly.

Cleveland has lost two in a row, and seven of its last ten games.

LeBron James screamed at his team Thursday night in Toronto during a humiliating 133-99 blowout to the Raptors, and Dwyane Wade alluded to selfish play.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I never really get concerned,” Lue said (this is the full quote). “We’ve got to be better. We know that. But until we play better defensively, I think offensively sharing the basketball, everyone on the same page, and if guys have agendas, we’ve got to get rid of our agendas and play the right way.”

And the players didn’t exactly disagree with him.

“The biggest thing that I see we’re not doing, we’re not playing for each other right now, offensively and defensively,” said Isaiah Thomas, who suffered through a brutal game Thursday, shooting 2-of-15. “Defensively everybody’s on an island playing defense by themselves. Offensively it’s a lot of one-on-one, no ball movement. It’s things we can fix, that’s the good thing about it, we just have to do it and we have to do it now. You can lose games, but you can’t get blown out. With how good we really are, we can’t allow these types of games to happen.”

Dwyane Wade said: “Sometimes you get in a slump, guys start worrying about me, me, me.”

“You have to play for each other on both ends of the floor,” Wade added. “If you’re into yourself on the offensive end, if you’re struggling, then you’re not doing what you need to do defensively and vice versa. From my experience as a veteran player, my message is we’ve got to all play for each other a little more. And we have to get out of our individual whatever we’re going through. It’s a lot of different stuff going on, especially when you’re missing shots, especially when the other team is scoring you start getting into yourself. And that’s not going to do anything but make it worse. I don’t know what he’s saying, but that’s my opinion.”