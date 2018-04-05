Udonis Haslem Denies Hawks Fans Free Chick-Fil-A

by April 05, 2018
225

Udonis Haslem had the block of the century last night – denying Hawks fans a free Chick-fil-A meal.

The veteran Heat forward went to the free throw line for the first time this season with 14.5 seconds left in Wednesday’s game at Philips Arena. Atlanta has a fourth-quarter promotion where fans are awarded free chicken sandwiches if an opposing player misses consecutive shots from the stripe.

After missing the first, Haslem calmly sunk his second attempt and then taunted the crowd:

RELATED
Udonis Haslem Confronted Fan Who Passed ‘Three-Joke Maximum’

  
