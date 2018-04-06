USA Basketball Announces 35-Player 2018-20 Men’s National Team Pool

USA Basketball announced on Friday the 35-player pool for the 2018-20 Men’s National Team.
Players from the pool are expected to comprise the 12-member 2019 World Cup roster and 2020 Olympic team for the United States.
Introducing the 2018-20 USA Basketball Men's National Team pool:
1⃣7⃣ Olympic gold medalists
3⃣0⃣ returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool
3⃣5⃣ athletes in all
Harrison Barnes (Mavericks); Bradley Beal (Wizards); Devin Booker (Suns); Jimmy Butler (Timberwolves); Mike Conley Jr (Grizzlies); DeMarcus Cousins (Pelicans); Stephen Curry (Warriors); Anthony Davis (Pelicans); DeMar DeRozan (Raptors); Andre Drummond (Pistons); Kevin Durant (Warriors); Paul George (Thunder); Eric Gordon (Rockets); Draymond Green (Warriors); Blake Griffin (Pistons); James Harden (Rockets); Tobias Harris (Clippers); Gordon Hayward (Celtics); Kyrie Irving (Celtics); LeBron James (Cavaliers); DeAndre Jordan (Clippers); Kawhi Leonard (Spurs); Damian Lillard (Blazers); Kevin Love (Cavaliers); Kyle Lowry (Raptors); CJ McCollum (Blazers); Khris Middleton (Bucks); Victor Oladipo (Pacers); Chris Paul (Rockets); Isaiah Thomas (Lakers); Klay Thompson (Warriors); Myles Turner (Pacers); Kemba Walker (Hornets); John Wall (Wizards); Russell Westbrook (Thunder)