USA Basketball Announces 35-Player 2018-20 Men’s National Team Pool

USA Basketball announced on Friday the 35-player pool for the 2018-20 Men’s National Team.

Players from the pool are expected to comprise the 12-member 2019 World Cup roster and 2020 Olympic team for the United States.

Introducing the 2018-20 USA Basketball Men's National Team pool: 1⃣7⃣ Olympic gold medalists

3⃣0⃣ returning members of the USA Men's National Team pool

3⃣5⃣ athletes in all 🔗 » https://t.co/ElOmTQbGyF pic.twitter.com/3gekcb6f5a — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 6, 2018