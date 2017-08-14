Stan Van Gundy said that Pistons owner Tom Gores is “more than willing” to pay luxury tax to retain Avery Bradley.

An unrestricted free agent next summer, Bradley will be looking to sign a lucrative, long-term deal. From Pistons.com:

“In the right situation for the right people, Tom’s more than willing to pay the tax. I think about half the league’s going to be paying the tax this year. Tom’s not opposed to that.” […] “The finances will not inhibit our ability to re-sign Avery at whatever it takes. If we’re in a situation where we want Avery back and Avery wants to be here, we’ll be able to bring him back.”

