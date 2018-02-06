VanVleet: Kyrie Irving Is The ‘Dominique Wilkins’ Of Below-The-Rim Players

by Ryne Nelson February 06, 2018

kyrie irving dominique wilkins

Kyrie Irving will go down as an all-time great (if not the GOAT) in terms of his handle and below-the-rim finishing ability.

Asked about Kyrie’s unique abilities, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet aptly responded, “For guys who can’t dunk, he’s like our Dominique Wilkins.”

Well said, Fred.

While Wilkins earned his nickname “The Human Highlight Film” for his arial artistry, Kyrie’s mastery with the ball is just as impressive.

Kevin Durant Says Kyrie Irving Is ‘One Of The Three Most Skilled Players’ In NBA

   
