VanVleet: Kyrie Irving Is The ‘Dominique Wilkins’ Of Below-The-Rim Players

Kyrie Irving will go down as an all-time great (if not the GOAT) in terms of his handle and below-the-rim finishing ability.

Asked about Kyrie’s unique abilities, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet aptly responded, “For guys who can’t dunk, he’s like our Dominique Wilkins.”

Well said, Fred.

While Wilkins earned his nickname “The Human Highlight Film” for his arial artistry, Kyrie’s mastery with the ball is just as impressive.

