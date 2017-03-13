According to Victor Oladipo, the Thunder employ the best backcourt in the NBA.

Oladipo, acquired by OKC via trade last summer, was feeling himself after a strong performance Saturday against the visiting Utah Jazz.

Oladipo on him& Russ: "In order to play this game, you have to feel like you're the best so I feel like we're the best backcourt in the NBA" — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 12, 2017

Russell Westbrook notched yet another triple-double—his 32nd this season—in the 112-104 victory.

