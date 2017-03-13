According to Victor Oladipo, the Thunder employ the best backcourt in the NBA.
Oladipo, acquired by OKC via trade last summer, was feeling himself after a strong performance Saturday against the visiting Utah Jazz.
Oladipo on him& Russ: "In order to play this game, you have to feel like you're the best so I feel like we're the best backcourt in the NBA"
— Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 12, 2017
Russell Westbrook notched yet another triple-double—his 32nd this season—in the 112-104 victory.
Per The Oklahoman:
“Defense is something that is really important to me,” Oladipo said. “It is the reason I believe I am here today. I take pride in it.”
“In order to play this game, you have to feel like you are the best, so I feel like we are the best backcourt in the NBA,” Oladipo said.
That’s probably a little ambitious. Steph Curry/Klay Thompson. John Wall/Bradley Beal. DeMar DeRozan/Kyle Lowry. The Thunder duo likely ranks No. 4 in guard tandems. But if Oladipo keeps playing like this, the Westbrook/Oladipo combination could rise. Over his last seven games, Oladipo has made 17 of 34 3-pointers, has scored at least 20 points five times and is starting to make plays that occasionally draw the spotlight away from Westbrook.
