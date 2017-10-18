Boston’s Gordon Hayward addressed fans prior to the Celtics home opener Wednesday night against the Bucks, just one night after suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Cavs.
Hayward is expected to undergo surgery tonight, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Boston’s Gordon Hayward will undergo his surgery tonight, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2017
In the pre-recorded video, which played on the TD Garden jumbotron before tip-off, Hayward thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers and assured them that he would be alright. Naturally, the crowd loved what it heard.
Watch the video here:
A message from @gordonhayward in Boston! #NBAFamily pic.twitter.com/tE2WL5ZnEv
— NBA (@NBA) October 18, 2017
The Celtics do not currently have a timetable for his return, according to Wojnarowski.
