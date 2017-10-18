Boston’s Gordon Hayward addressed fans prior to the Celtics home opener Wednesday night against the Bucks, just one night after suffering a gruesome leg injury against the Cavs.

Hayward is expected to undergo surgery tonight, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Boston’s Gordon Hayward will undergo his surgery tonight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2017

In the pre-recorded video, which played on the TD Garden jumbotron before tip-off, Hayward thanked fans for their thoughts and prayers and assured them that he would be alright. Naturally, the crowd loved what it heard.

Watch the video here:

The Celtics do not currently have a timetable for his return, according to Wojnarowski.