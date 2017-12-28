Vince Carter‘s season-high 24 points Wednesday night led the Sacramento Kings past the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 109-95.

Carter, 40, hit 10 of his 12 shot attempts.

LeBron James had a triple-double (16 points, 14 assists, 10 rebounds) and offered plenty of praise for VC.

Per the Sac Bee:

“He made some bombs,” said Cleveland All-Star LeBron James. “He’s a Hall of Famer for a reason, let’s not take that for granted. Once he got going, we couldn’t slow him down.”

Carter, 40, is one of six players to score 20 or more points over the age of 40. He is the first player older than 40 to score 20 or more off the bench.

“It’s not really about the points, it’s making a difference for our team in a positive matter,” Carter said. “… I just want to assess myself as, did I help our team or the second unit? Did we close a deficit or extend a lead in our time in the game? That’s usually how you get minutes or earn more minutes and opportunities. That’s just my approach.”