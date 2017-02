Devin Booker hit the deck after receiving an elbow from Vince Carter. Booker’s teammates got in Carter’s face after this flagrant foul, but Memphis’ broadcast portrayed the incident as a flop from Booker. What do you think…was Carter’s elbow worth an ejection?

Vince Carter received an early exit after mixing it up with Devin Booker 😳 pic.twitter.com/2CtHiUNHWg — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 1, 2017