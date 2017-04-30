Vince Carter still got it.
The 40-year-old shooting guard averaged 8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016-17, appearing in 73 games.
And he’s not done yet. Here’s what VC told the Real GM regarding his retirement plans:
I said to myself ‘I want to play 15 years.’ I don’t know where I got that from. And then I got to 15 years and I kept going. I never capped it, but at the same time I’ve had a lot of players remind me of things I’ve said. I’m still saying ‘two more years and I’m done.’…I could play three more rounds of basketball right now.
Respect, Vince!
