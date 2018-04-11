Vince Carter To Return For 21st NBA Season

by April 11, 2018
323
vince carter 21st season

An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Vince Carter says he plans to play at least one more season in the NBA.

In a diary for The Undefeated, Carter, 41, wrote that he’s “almost 90 percent sure” next season will be his last.

“I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season.

“You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ […]

“Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don’t know. I stay in my lane.

“I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time.”

RELATED:
Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall

You Might Also Like
NBA

Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall

1 week ago
4,267
NBA

Vince Carter Talks About The Evolution Of The NBA

1 month ago
1,898
vince carter raptors buyout
NBA

Report: Raptors Won’t Pursue Vince Carter in Buyout Market

2 months ago
2,696
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 months ago
3,803
NBA

Vince Carter Told Dennis Smith Jr. To ‘Go Out And Win’ Dunk Contest

2 months ago
1,893
NBA

Vince Carter Drops Season-High 24 Points on the Cavs

3 months ago
104

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brett Brown: Ben Simmons ‘Stone-Cold Rookie of the Year’

17 mins ago
49
russell westbrook stat-padding

Russell Westbrook Responds To Claims of Stat-Padding

23 mins ago
607

NBA Kicks of the Night

58 mins ago
138
skylar diggins-smith first team all-wnba

Skylar Diggins-Smith Talks First Team All-WNBA Selection in ‘Watch Me Work 3.0’

1 hour ago
57
vince carter 21st season

Vince Carter To Return For 21st NBA Season

2 hours ago
323