Vince Carter To Return For 21st NBA Season

An unrestricted free agent this offseason, Vince Carter says he plans to play at least one more season in the NBA.

In a diary for The Undefeated, Carter, 41, wrote that he’s “almost 90 percent sure” next season will be his last.

Kings forward @mrvincecarter15 tells @TheUndefeated that he is playing next season. But will the 41-year-old play longer? In his final @TheUndefeated diary, the 20-year NBA vet answers that & talks Stephon Clark, @PMcCaw0 injury, his off-season job & more. https://t.co/mspyfDRHyo — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 11, 2018

“I plan on coming back next season. I plan on coming back one more season. I’m almost 90 percent sure that’s it after next season. “You kind of go through the season, especially when the end is near and you say, ‘Hey, how do I feel?’ […] “Is Sacramento a possibility? Or how am I looking at free agency. I don’t know. I stay in my lane. “I know how it will work and I know teams are going to do what they do, go through the draft, make their trades and cuts and whatnot. Then it’s my time.”

RELATED:

Vince Carter ‘Hard on Himself’ After Patrick McCaw’s Fall