If time travel existed, and both guys were back in their athletic primes, Vince Carter thinks he would defeat Michael Jordan in a dunk contest.

Carter concedes that MJ was the better player, but likes his chances in a dunk-off against Jordan or anyone else for that matter.

The 40-year-old Carter shot a perfect 8-for-8 from the field Monday night, and dropped a season-high 24 points in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 113-93 win against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks.

Per the AP:

“He never ceases to amaze me,” Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. Memphis stopped a five-game skid by ending the Bucks’ six-game winning streak. “Hey, better late than never,” Carter said of his starting role and perfect night. “I didn’t realize it until (Chandler Parsons) said something to me. I’d rather not know. Just let me play.”

