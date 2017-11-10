Vince Carter says “of course” he’d like to see his No. 15 jersey retired by the Toronto Raptors.
Carter, the NBA’s oldest player at 40, hints that discussions about hanging his old jersey in the Air Canada Centre have quietly begun.
Half-Man Half-Amazing is currently providing veteran leadership to a young Sacramento Kings squad.
Per The Undefeated:
“The first time back for me [to Toronto] was tough because the situation was different for me. [DeMarcus Cousins] walked into a room of cheers. I didn’t. It was tough, but at the same time it ignited a fire and I went out there and played well. Every player will say that going back to one of your old stops, you want to play well. It’s nothing different than any other player. It was a different situation for me, but it always is great to go back [to Toronto] and great to play there every time you step on the [Air Canada Centre] property where it’s in the hallways, in the locker room and obviously on the court. Seeing the people that still work there always brings back fond memories.
“Of course, I’d like for [the Raptors] to retire my jersey. You’d always like your jersey retired. That is where it’s started. There have been talks about it. People talk about it, and I’m very thankful for it. But for me, I try my best not to think about it because I am still of service in this league. At the end of the day, every player’s end result is to see their jersey hanging in the rafters somewhere. That is where it started. Hopefully I will get that opportunity.”
