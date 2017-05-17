Acting Golden State Warriors head coach Mike Brown arrived late for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, and nearly found himself in handcuffs.

Brown drew the ire of police officers for tailing the Spurs’ bus a little too closely, which greatly amused Gregg Popovich.

Mike Brown was almost arrested on his way to arena thanks to Gregg Popovich and the Spurs. He tells the story pic.twitter.com/Bvf59BkMbs — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 16, 2017

Coach Pop on Mike Brown: "If the California Highway patrol tells you to get out of the way, move over. He didn't do that." — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 16, 2017

The cops didn’t care much for Brown’s explanations.

Per the AP: