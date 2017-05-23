Warriors owner Joe Lacob says the Dubs want to face the Cavs in the NBA Finals, citing “unfinished business” with the defending champs.

Lacob adds that Golden State fell to Cleveland in last year’s championship round despite being the better squad.

Joe Lacob said he wants Cleveland: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that." — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017

"I don't care who we play, but my preference is Cleveland. We have some unfinished business," Warriors co-owner… https://t.co/QOaBnuRsUJ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 23, 2017

The Warriors swept San Antonio to reach the Finals for the third year in a row, and became the first team in League history to start the postseason 12-0.

Per the Mercury News: