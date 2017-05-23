Warriors owner Joe Lacob says the Dubs want to face the Cavs in the NBA Finals, citing “unfinished business” with the defending champs.
Lacob adds that Golden State fell to Cleveland in last year’s championship round despite being the better squad.
Joe Lacob said he wants Cleveland: "We were the better team but they did win. We need a chance to go in there and prove that."
— Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 23, 2017
"I don't care who we play, but my preference is Cleveland. We have some unfinished business," Warriors co-owner… https://t.co/QOaBnuRsUJ
— Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) May 23, 2017
The Warriors swept San Antonio to reach the Finals for the third year in a row, and became the first team in League history to start the postseason 12-0.
Per the Mercury News:
How much redemption you feel is on the mind?
“A lot. I kind of honestly feel that we’re on a mission. We’re not done. We got to go back and get some of what kind of feels taken from us last year. I’ll just leave it at that.”
At this point, Cleveland looks like they’ll probably be the East champions. Do you want it to be Cleveland?
“Honestly, I don’t really care who we play (shoots a sly grin). Ok, maybe a slight preference for Cleveland. Only because I feel we have some unfinished business from last season.”
Is this team better than last year’s?
“I think it is. Honestly. I think we’re better. It’s hard not to be better when you have a guy as good as Kevin Durant on your team. We were awful good last year. The one difference is Steph was hurt, as we all know. How much we can debate. But he was not what you see out there now. Then of course we had some other issues in the Finals. With Kevin, this is a very, very good team. The opposition is going to be good in the Finals. So not taking anything for granted.”
