The Golden State Warriors drank a ton of bubbly after winning the 2017 NBA championship.

The Dubs reportedly spent over $150,000 on the good stuff after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"EVERYBODY WE'RE GOING TO HARLOT!" -Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/VxjRjJIuQ1

#Warriors already have gone thru 300 bottles of champagne pic.twitter.com/c2VzIOaj6f

Steph loves champagne. (So do I). Alchemy sent us this pic of the Warriors at the Harlot Nightclub in San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/5K1OTg43Qy

(Even head coach Steve Kerr got into the act.)

Per TMZ:

After the final buzzer, a bunch of the Warriors hit up Harlot Nightclub in San Fran — where the guys partied with more than $150k in Moet & Chandon bubbly.

We’re told the players and their friends ripped through 80 bottles of champagne in total — including 2 custom 6 liter Moet & Chandon Nectar Rose bottles (they usually run about $15k each).