By NBA superstar standards, Stephen Curry is comically underpaid, but that’s all about to change.

Curry will be a free agent this summer—commanding a deal in the $200-million range—and Warriors owner Joe Lacob says Golden State will “do whatever it takes” to keep the two-time reigning MVP.

The Dubs have won two of the last three championships, and Lacob is determined to ensure their dynasty rolls on.

-Q: Will you offer Steph the max he can make? -LACOB: “(Smiles.) I’ll leave that to Bob (Myers) to talk to you guys about. “We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep Steph here and happy. And I know he wants to be here and we want him here. So, I do not anticipate any issues with him staying.”

