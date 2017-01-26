Vince Carter turned 40 today, making it an opportune time to remember his freakish athletic prime.

The NBA compiled forty of his rarest dunks—throwdowns from summer time charity games; USA Basketball practices; UNC alumni runs; and various Toronto Raptors exhibitions.

Carter, of course, continues to occasionally defy gravity in the twilight of his remarkable career.

On the eve of his 40th birthday, Vince Carter considers his career great even if he retires without an NBA title https://t.co/PhO5BzksdK — Ronald Tillery (@CAGrizBeat) January 25, 2017

