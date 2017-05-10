In Game 5, it was Boston that seized control early, thanks in large part to Avery Bradley.
The athletic guard, most known for his defense, erupted for a playoff career-high 25 points in the FIRST HALF, helping his team take a 67-51 lead. Peep the highlights below.
Avery Bradley set a new #NBAPlayoffs career-high with 25 points… in the first half. 👀#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1Ml1RsSUaF
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2017
The last two Celtics to drop 25 in the first half of a playoff game 👀 pic.twitter.com/I7XS6mkqtf
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 11, 2017
We see you, AB!
