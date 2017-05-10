In Game 5, it was Boston that seized control early, thanks in large part to Avery Bradley.

The athletic guard, most known for his defense, erupted for a playoff career-high 25 points in the FIRST HALF, helping his team take a 67-51 lead. Peep the highlights below.

Avery Bradley set a new #NBAPlayoffs career-high with 25 points… in the first half. 👀#NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/1Ml1RsSUaF — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 11, 2017

The last two Celtics to drop 25 in the first half of a playoff game 👀 pic.twitter.com/I7XS6mkqtf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 11, 2017

We see you, AB!