With All-Star weekend nearly here, the NBA is starting to roll out plenty of ASW-related content. The League put together a 30-plus minute of the best of the past 33 years worth of dunk contests.

Featuring the classic ‘Nique vs. Jordan showdown from ’88 to last year’s epic Aaron Gordon vs. Zach LaVine dunk off, the video covers it all. Check it above.

