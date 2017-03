In the first quarter of Magic-Knicks, Bismack Biyombo caught the ball at the foul line, gathered, and elevated for a two-handed hammer over the Unicorn. Peep the highlight below.

Bismack said, “Night night!” to The Unicorn 😳 pic.twitter.com/JY3z1l6vo7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2017

We see you, Biz!

