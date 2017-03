With March Madness right around the corner, and the NBA playoffs not long after (begin April 15th), superstars Chris Paul, Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward, and Kemba Walker remind fans that for them, the dance never truly ended. They just took it to the next level.

Peep CP3’s spot above, and the other three below:

Who’s ready for tournament/playoff action?

Related

Kristaps Porzingis Stars in ‘Dream’ NBA Spot

WATCH: Isaiah Thomas Stars in ‘Possible’ NBA Spot