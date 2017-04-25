Blazers fans didn’t have much to cheer about in the first half of Game 4 vs. the Warriors, as they fell down by 24 points. But Damian Lillard did provide this nasty highlight.

Peep the point guard’s crossover on DPOY candidate Draymond Green and smooth finish at the rim.

Dame showing off the handle 👀 pic.twitter.com/I1fJWUQtF9 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 25, 2017

That’s not nice.

