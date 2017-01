In the Kings-Warriors game, DeMarcus Cousins got hit with a technical foul for taking out his frustration on a chair:

Kings’ DeMarcus Cousins gets technical foul for kicking and punching a chair in frustration (w/ replay) pic.twitter.com/X9Wq7pqygy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 9, 2017

Boogie was reacting to getting called for his third personal in the first half.