The 2017 Slam Dunk champ does more than just throw down. Watch Glenn Robinson III use his insane hops on the defensive end.

The dunk champ getting it done on defense. pic.twitter.com/VNPne0u23Y — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 5, 2017

And Robinson wasn’t done. The forward went on to drain the game-winning trey in this one. Peep the shot here.