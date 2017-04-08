Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing against Philadelphia tonight- dropping 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists en route to a postseason berth for Milwaukee. Currently locked in as the Eastern Conference’s sixth seed, there’s a chance Milwaukee could overtake Atlanta for the fifth seed.
Good news 👍 gotta keep going! https://t.co/Pp4o1hTq4n
— Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) April 9, 2017
First step is getting in. Playoff bound baby!!! #GoBucks
— The Needle (@spencerhawes00) April 9, 2017
