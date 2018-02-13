Watch the Harden Invitational Battle of the Blogs Draft

by February 13, 2018

adidas and Foot Locker invited us to be part of the first Harden Invitational Battle of the Blogs Draft. We got to pick a squad of four players that will compete against Sole Collector, Complex and Overtime at All-Star Weekend.

We picked Chris Matthews, Tyler Relph, Brian Macon and Cedrick Middleton. Watch the video above to see how drafted our team and to see what Brian Scalabrine thinks about our team.

The Harden Invitational Battle of the Blogs Draft will go down at the brand new Foot Locker Hollywood & Highland LA Flagship store (6805 Hollywood Blvd) during All-Star Weekend.

  
You Might Also Like
Russell Westbrook
NBA

Post Up: Rivalry Time

7 days ago
NBA

Chris Paul Says James Harden Will Be MVP And It’s ‘Not Even Going To Be Close’

1 week ago
NBA

Steve Kerr Deletes Tweet Critical of James Harden Travel

2 weeks ago
NBA

Post Up: Blake Griffin Impresses in Detroit Pistons Debut, Nuggets Win Thriller

2 weeks ago
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 weeks ago
NBA

NBA Players React To Harden’s 60-Point Triple-Double

2 weeks ago

TRENDING