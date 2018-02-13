Watch the Harden Invitational Battle of the Blogs Draft

adidas and Foot Locker invited us to be part of the first Harden Invitational Battle of the Blogs Draft. We got to pick a squad of four players that will compete against Sole Collector, Complex and Overtime at All-Star Weekend.
We picked Chris Matthews, Tyler Relph, Brian Macon and Cedrick Middleton. Watch the video above to see how drafted our team and to see what Brian Scalabrine thinks about our team.
The Harden Invitational Battle of the Blogs Draft will go down at the brand new Foot Locker Hollywood & Highland LA Flagship store (6805 Hollywood Blvd) during All-Star Weekend.