Thanks large in part to Russell Westbrook’s 30 (and counting) triple-doubles, the NBA has set a new record for triple-doubles in a season with 79. Ricky Rubio’s 11-point, 13-rebound, 10-assist performance from last night set the new record. The previous record of 78 was set during the 1988-89 season. Oh, and it’s only March.

Check out highlights from every player who has had a triple-doubles this season.

