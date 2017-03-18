After trailing by 18 at the half, No. 9 Northwestern mounted a huge comeback against No. 1 Gonzaga. With just under five minutes remaining, and the Wildcats down by just five, a blown call seemed to swing the momentum significantly.

Not only did it erase a bucket, but the call also led head coach Chris Collins to pick up a tech. Peep the incident below:

Northwestern’s coach got a tech for this, but he has a point 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9xFS9n5ves — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 18, 2017

In the end, the Bulldogs held on to get the 79-73 victory.