Jae Crowder put in work on the Celtics’ off day, taking on Isaiah Thomas‘ son Jaiden in a game of one-on-one. Peep the full video below:

Full one-on-one battle between Jae Crowder and Isaiah’s son Jaiden. pic.twitter.com/m6GyK2QxVG — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) May 9, 2017

Jaiden has some bounce!

Video via Adam Himmelsbach.

