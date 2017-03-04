He wasn’t in uniform, but J.R. Smith still defended his teammates after Saturday’s blowout loss. Smith first confronted Rodney McGruder of the Heat, then Dion Waiters. Miami had a field day against the short-handed Cavs, landing 18 3-pointers.
He wasn’t in uniform, but J.R. Smith still defended his teammates after Saturday’s blowout loss. Smith first confronted Rodney McGruder of the Heat, then Dion Waiters. Miami had a field day against the short-handed Cavs, landing 18 3-pointers.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus