It was a shootout in Toronto tonight, and James Harden and DeMar DeRozan put on a show. The Beard finished with 40 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds – his second 40-point triple-double of the season. DeRozan had 36 points, 5 assists, and 6 rebounds – his career high 18th 30+ point game of the season.

The Raptors led by four heading into the final quarter, but the Rockets used a 15-0 run to seize control of the game. They ended up winning by seven, 129-122. It was their eighth straight victory.