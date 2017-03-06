In the last 30 seconds of Spurs-Rockets, Kawhi Leonard made his case for MVP.

Trailing by one, Leonard came off a high screen and, with little space, knocked down the cold-blooded triple.

On the other end, the Klaw elevated for a monster chasedown block on Harden’s potential game-tying shot, helping to seal the W.

What a sequence. What a performance. Kawhi finished with 39 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists overall. Harden posted 39 and 12 assists in the losing effort.