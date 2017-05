TOUCHDOWN.

In the second quarter of Game 3, Cavaliers’ big man Kevin Love launched a PERFECT full court outlet pass to LeBron James. Peep it below:

WHAT A PASS BY LOVE. pic.twitter.com/uAQCzAGv8s — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 22, 2017

We see you, K-Love!

