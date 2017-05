On the latest episode of Kobe Bryant’s “Canvas City” segment on ESPN, Kobe tackles the potent Golden State Warriors offense and how the team’s spacing and ball movement makes them nearly unstoppable.

Stopping and starting the tape as if its a film session, Bean goes in-depth on how important communication is to the Warriors success. Check it above.

