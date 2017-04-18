The Raptors failed to defend home court in Game 1, losing to the Bucks 97-83. Kyle Lowry finished with just 4 points on 2/11 from the field.

But the All-Star point guard didn’t hang his head. He bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, posting 22 points and nailing the dagger jumper with just under 9 seconds remaining.

Even at 1. #NBAPlayoffs Lowry’s heroics clinch it for the @Raptors. TOR defeats the @Bucks 106-100. Giannis: 24 PTS, 15 REB & 7 AST. pic.twitter.com/lqcpq5vUhW — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2017

Cold-blooded.

The Raps went on to get the win, 106-100, evening the series at 1. Game 3 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.