The Raptors failed to defend home court in Game 1, losing to the Bucks 97-83. Kyle Lowry finished with just 4 points on 2/11 from the field.

But the All-Star point guard didn’t hang his head. He bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, posting 22 points and nailing the dagger jumper with just under 9 seconds remaining.

Cold-blooded.

The Raps went on to get the win, 106-100, evening the series at 1. Game 3 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.