After Anthony Davis hit a clutch bucket to knot things up at 106, Tuesday’s match-up between the Pelicans and Raptors appeared destined for double-overtime. Kyle Lowry was having none of it, however, sinking a fadeaway dagger to put Toronto ahead for good. The Twitter-verse heaped praise on Lowry after the game:
Kyle Lowry has 3 straight 30 points games right now.
First time in his career. #WeTheNorth
— Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationTO) February 1, 2017
KYLE LOWRY IS A LEGEND! 🔥🔥#WeTheNorth
— Raptors Nation™ (@WeTheNorth__) February 1, 2017
Kyle Lowry was BALLING #WeTheNorth #RTZ pic.twitter.com/ENEFPM7tlT
— Humza Shah (@Humz_23) February 1, 2017
Commentscomments powered by Disqus