After Anthony Davis hit a clutch bucket to knot things up at 106, Tuesday’s match-up between the Pelicans and Raptors appeared destined for double-overtime. Kyle Lowry was having none of it, however, sinking a fadeaway dagger to put Toronto ahead for good. The Twitter-verse heaped praise on Lowry after the game:

Kyle Lowry has 3 straight 30 points games right now. First time in his career. #WeTheNorth — Raptors Nation (@RaptorsNationTO) February 1, 2017