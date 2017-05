After things got a bit chippy during Game 1, Kyrie Irving trolled the Celtics by pointing to the scoreboard (Cleveland was up 89-64 at the time). Peep the video below.

Things getting chippy 👀 pic.twitter.com/VCXQkDnCIQ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 18, 2017

The Cavs went on to get the win, 117-104. Game 2 is Friday.

