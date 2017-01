Kyrie Irving has battled Stephen Curry numerous times these last few years, often putting the former MVP on skates with his ridiculous handles. This time, it was Steph’s brother Seth that paid the price for his aggressive D.

Watch Uncle Drew show off the handle and free himself for the long ball:

Kyrie puts Seth Curry in the blender 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iVZm4oNiq0 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 31, 2017

That’s not fair.