With the Cavs trailing by 2 in crunch time, LeBron James calmly squared up and knocked down a BIG TIME three-pointer.

The Pacers had multiple chances to answer back (thanks in part to an ill-advised behind-the-back pass from J.R. Smith), but couldn’t get the job done.

LBJ finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Cleveland is moving on to Round 2.

Related

WATCH: LeBron James Elevates for Huge Chasedown Block