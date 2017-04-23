With the Cavs trailing by 2 in crunch time, LeBron James calmly squared up and knocked down a BIG TIME three-pointer.
The Pacers had multiple chances to answer back (thanks in part to an ill-advised behind-the-back pass from J.R. Smith), but couldn’t get the job done.
LBJ finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds. Cleveland is moving on to Round 2.
