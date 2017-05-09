Game 5 belonged to Manu Ginobili.

The veteran guard had a number of highlights, including this monster slam and a clutch lay-up towards the end of regulation.

But the biggest play came in the final seconds of overtime, when Manu blocked James Harden’s three-point attempt to save the game.

We see you, Manu!

Video via Ximo Pierto.

