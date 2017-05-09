Game 5 belonged to Manu Ginobili.
The veteran guard had a number of highlights, including this monster slam and a clutch lay-up towards the end of regulation.
.@manuginobili ties it up! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sQ6OaQuvA6
— NBA TV (@NBATV) May 10, 2017
But the biggest play came in the final seconds of overtime, when Manu blocked James Harden’s three-point attempt to save the game.
👀 Manu’s game-saving block 👀 pic.twitter.com/nuEm4Wr42M
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 10, 2017
We see you, Manu!
Video via Ximo Pierto.
