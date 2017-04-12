Prior to OKC’s final game of the season, Oscar Robertson honored Russell Westbrook for his historic triple-double season, calling him the MVP. Check out the clip below.

“What he has done has been historic in nature.” Oscar Robertson honors @russwest44 & his triple-double season! #hist0ry pic.twitter.com/IvbZQwHPxx — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 13, 2017

Robertson is the only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season (1961-62). The Brodie also thanked The Big O for “paving the way” when the two met up before the ceremony:

Russ & Big O. Celebrating #hist0ry together in OKC. Watch more live on @FOXSportsOK at 7. pic.twitter.com/8afVh2hBof — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 12, 2017

