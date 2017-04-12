Prior to OKC’s final game of the season, Oscar Robertson honored Russell Westbrook for his historic triple-double season, calling him the MVP. Check out the clip below.

Robertson is the only other player in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season (1961-62). The Brodie also thanked The Big O for “paving the way” when the two met up before the ceremony:

Legends.

