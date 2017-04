With just over five minutes remaining in Pacers-Sixers, Paul George and Gerald Henderson got into a skirmish that resulted in technical fouls. Peep the altercation above.

But it didn’t end there. A few minutes later, the two got into it again; this time, resulting in ejections.

Indiana was able to finish the job without their All-Star, winning 120-111 and inching closer to a playoff berth. PG had 27 points on 11/20 from the field before departing.