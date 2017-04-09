Wow.

The Hawks trailed by 26 entering the fourth quarter and outscored the Cavs 44-18 to send the game to overtime.

It was this jumper by Paul Millsap that capped off the incredible rally.

The Hawks just outscored the Cavs 44-18 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/M5K7avmrjh — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) April 9, 2017

Atlanta went on to get the win, 126-125, overcoming a triple-double from LeBron (32p, 16r,10a) and a 45-point outing from Kyrie.